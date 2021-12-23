Trousdale County had 13 players named to the All Region 4-2A football squad after the Yellow Jackets went 11-2 and reached the Class 2A semifinals for the fourth year in a row. Seated are Defensive Skill Player of the Year Cole Gregory (left) and region co-MVP Bryson Claiborne (right). Also pictured from left are: Eric Gunter, Brian Banks, Garrett Rieger, Kobyn Calhoun, Kane Burnley, Keenan Burnley, Xavier Harper, Rob Atwood, Jess Holder, Colin Hamedi and Carsey West.