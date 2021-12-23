Trousdale County had 13 players selected to the All-Region team for Region 4-2A after the Yellow Jackets finished their 2021 season with a fourth straight trip to the semifinals.
Running back Bryson Claiborne shared Most Valuable Player honors with Watertown quarterback Brayden Cousino. Claiborne finished the season with 1,411 rushing yards on 154 carries (9.2 yards per attempt) and 22 touchdowns. According to his Twitter account, Claiborne has two college scholarship offers already.
Sophomore linebacker Cole Gregory was named the region’s Defensive Skill Player of the Year and junior Eric Gunter was named Offensive Lineman/Tight End of the Year.
“Bryson, Cole and Eric were three that came away with honors, being MVP of the region, Back of the Region and Lineman of the Region. The good news is that we get two of those three back for the 2022 football season,” Trousdale coach Blake Satterfield said.
Joining the three on the first team were senior defensive backs Keenan Burnley and Kane Burnley, who intercepted nine passes between them in 2021, senior linemen Xavier Harper, Carsey West and Jess Holder, and junior Brian Banks.
Harper finished the season with 103 tackles (25 for loss) and seven sacks.
Quarterback Kobyn Calhoun, receiver Garrett Rieger, lineman Colin Hamedi and lineman Rob Atwood were named to the honorable mention squad.
Of the 13, just five will return in 2022: Atwood, Banks, Calhoun, Gregory and Gunter.
“I am proud of all our all-region players and they are very deserving of these awards,” Satterfield added. “Most of them are seniors and they will be dearly missed. It’s always great to be the team that goes the furthest in the playoffs and represents your region in the semifinals and that has happened each year I have coached here at Trousdale.”
The Yellow Jackets finished with an 11-2 record under third-year coach Blake Satterfield. The fourth straight semifinal appearance is believed to be a first in school history.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
