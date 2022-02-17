Trousdale County held its Senior Night recognition ceremony between the Feb. 10 games against Red Boiling Springs.
Those honored were, from left: cheerleaders, Lily Haynes and Destinee Burnley; girls basketball, Kailen Donoho; boys basketball, Thomas Brown, Kane Burnley, Keenan Burnley, Tyler Dixon, Andrew Ford, Jess Holder, Lamont Mitchell, Garrett Rieger.
