Trousdale County’s 2021-22 basketball schedule will look much different as the Yellow Jackets move to a new-look District 8-A.
Both the Jackets and Lady Jackets will have league games with East Robertson, Jo Byrns, Knowledge Academy (based in Antioch), Merrol Hyde and STEM Prepatory Academy (based in Nashville).
“We are excited to move to District 8-A and develop new rivalries there,” said Jackets coach Ryan Sleeper. “We expect to compete for district titles as long as we are in there.”
Trousdale County will continue to face three former District 6-A opponents with contests against Gordonsville, Red Boiling Springs and Jackson County. Non-district foes Smith County and Westmoreland will remain on the schedule, plus the addition of Cannon County.
“We kept a lot of familiar rivalries on the schedule,” Sleeper added. “We had a lot of tough battles with teams in our old district so we wanted to keep as many of them as we could.”
Both Trousdale County teams are scheduled to take part in the Watertown Christmas Tournament.
Trousdale County is scheduled to open its 2021-22 basketball season on the road at Smith County on Nov. 22 and have its first home game on Nov. 30 against Gordonsville.
“I’m really looking forward to the new district,” Lady Jackets coach Jared Hawkins said. “It’s a chance to make some shorter trips, but I’m excited about Jo Byrns and East Robertson. Those should be some great games that are closer distances, which should make for a great atmosphere in our gym.
“With some old district foes, it should be an exciting basketball season for us.”
