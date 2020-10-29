The Trousdale County Yellow Jackets will conclude their regular season Friday night with a Region 4-2A game at Jackson County.
The Jackets have already locked up second place in the region standings and will try to enter next week’s playoffs on a high note.
Jackson County is 5-4 overall and 1-3 in region play. The Blue Devils have wins over York Institute (8-0), Sale Creek (44-26), Red Boiling Springs (43-0), East Robertson (16-6) and Pickett County (1-0, COVID) along with losses to Westmoreland (34-12), Monterey (12-6), Cascade (13-0) and Watertown (38-0).
This will be the 17th meeting between the two schools, with Trousdale holding a 15-1 edge in the series. Jackson County’s lone win came in 1947.
Last year Trousdale County scored on its first two plays from scrimmage and went on to a 42-20 win on the Creekbank. Two years ago the Jackets won 54-8 in Gainesboro.
Reclassification: The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association has released the classification lists for 2021-23.
Trousdale County just made the cut at 2A, with 378 students reported to the TSSAA as of the 20th day of the current school year. Trousdale will be the third-smallest school in 2A, just behind Houston County (376) and Richland (377). Halls and Peabody, each with 374 students, will be in 1A.
All the teams in the current Region 4-2A — Trousdale County, Watertown, East Robertson, Cascade, Jackson County and Westmoreland — will be in 2A.
Basketball, baseball and softball are also moving to four classes and Trousdale County will be in Class A in each sport. The cutoff for Class A was 386 students, which will make Trousdale one of the larger schools at that level.
Schools have until Oct. 29 to notify the TSSAA if they wish to move up in classification. TSSAA staff will then set the district/region lists. Schools may appeal their placement at November’s Board of Control meeting.
