Trousdale County will return to region play on Friday when the Yellow Jackets travel to Whites Creek for their first-ever matchup against the Cobras.
“Whites Creek will be a tough road trip for us. We haven’t traveled since Week 5 vs. Westmoreland, so we have to get into that routine again. Our kids know what we have to do on Friday nights and all week we prepare for the end goal of winning each and every week,” TCHS coach Blake Satterfield said.
The Cobras are 2-5 overall and 1-2 in Region 4-2A. They have wins over Glencliff (64-12) and Harpeth (28-26), plus losses to Stratford (45-12), Northwest (27-20), Watertown (38-8), Cheatham County (30-14) and Westmoreland (35-6).
Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. at 7277 Old Hickory Blvd. Tickets will only be available online through the GoFan app or at gofan.co/search.
The game can be heard on WTNK 93.5-FM / 1090-AM and online at funradiotn.com. Live scoring updates will be available on The Vidette’s Facebook page.
