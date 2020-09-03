The Trousdale County Yellow Jackets hit the field at White House last Thursday night determined to get their season back on track and did just that.
The Jackets forced a quick three and out by the Blue Devils, scored on their first play from scrimmage and went on to claim an impressive 34-14 victory.
“I thought we had a decent offensive performance with our blocking and execution,” TCHS coach Blake Satterfield said. “Coach (Paul) Pitts had a great game plan and I thought we executed our game plan on both sides of the ball.”
Junior Bryson Claiborne had the first carry for the Jackets and turned it into a 65-yard touchdown down the home sideline. Senior Heath Chasse’s extra point made it 7-0 just over two minutes into the game.
Trousdale’s second possession looked headed for another score but a fumble inside the White House 10 ended that drive.
The Jackets made up for it next time around as Claiborne found the end zone from three yards out. Chasse’s kick gave Trousdale County a 14-0 lead with 4:24 left till halftime.
Two penalties (holding, personal foul) on the ensuing kickoff pushed White House back and the Jackets took advantage. After forcing a punt, senior Sebastian Linarez blocked the kick and picked up the loose ball at the 2 and cruised into the end zone. Chasse’s kick missed but the Jackets took a 20-0 edge into the locker room.
Trousdale picked up where it left off to start the second half as senior Jayden Hicks returned the kickoff to the White House 19. Claiborne would cap the short drive with his third touchdown of the game, a 9-yard run. Freshman Colton Key kicked his first career extra point and the Jackets held a 27-0 edge less than a minute into the third quarter.
Coach Ryan Hamilton’s Blue Devils got on the board when junior Bryson Harper hauled in a 20-yard pass from classmate Ranen Blackburn. Harper added the kick to make it 27-7.
The Jackets’ final score came with 3:06 left in the third as sophomore Brian Banks went 19 yards for a touchdown. Key’s kick made it 34-7.
Blackburn scored the game’s final points for White House with a 10-yard touchdown run, followed by Harper’s kick with 11:53 to play.
“We beat a very good football team tonight. White House was a big, physical team,” Satterfield added. “What more to test your mettle than going and playing a very physical 4A team?”
Trousdale County had two players rush for over 100 yards as senior Jordan Pickett had 119 yards on 16 carries and Claiborne totaled 114 yards and three TDs on seven attempts. Claiborne also added an interception on defense.
Hicks was 1-of-2 passing for five yards, with his incomplete pass being dropped on what would have been a touchdown. Sophomore Brayden Gooch had the Jackets’ only catch.
The Jackets raised their record to 1-1 and are now 8-3 all time against the Blue Devils.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.