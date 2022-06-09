Trousdale County is one of 67 Tennessee school districts that received statewide recognition as a Best for All district for 2022.
According to the Tennessee Department of Education, Best for All districts are the school districts that have intentionally planned for and invested in ways that are most beneficial to student achievement.
“Tennessee’s Best for All districts have gone above and beyond to invest strategically in student achievement, addressing learning loss, and drive positive outcomes,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. “As we continue to prioritize students, I commend each of these high-performing districts for their hard work and thank our teachers and administrators for their commitment to providing high-quality education across Tennessee.”
Tennessee schools are benefitting from more than $4.5 billion in federal money in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds are to be used between the spring of 2020 through the fall of 2024 for grades K-12. The funding will be distributed in three rounds (1.0, 2.0, and 3.0), and more than $3.8 billion will go directly to the local school districts. The districts are able to decide where these funds will be best spent.
“Trousdale County Schools is very happy to be recognized as a Best for All school district,” said Trousdale County Director of Schools Clint Satterfield. “From the beginning of the ESSER dollars, we’ve always tried to use our funds to impact student learning. We’ve spent a lot of money with technology. We’ve joined the Tennessee All Corps (a matching grant program to strengthen tutoring support) and have spent a great deal of those funds to offer high-dose tutoring for our students who were non-proficient in math in grades 3, 4, and 5.
“From the beginning of the first year (of ESSER funding), we were an early adopter. We hired three certified teachers to provide mathematics tutoring during the school day, because we found out the students that need tutoring a lot of times cannot come early in the morning and can’t stay after school. So, being able to do that through the middle of the school day has really helped our students a great deal.”
Trousdale County has used the funds that it has received so far in a variety of ways.
“We have spent a great deal of the ESSER funds for our high-quality curriculum and materials and also for developing our leadership across the district,” Satterfield said. “We are very fortunate to have these ESSER funds. We appreciate the state department and their work, how they’ve allocated those funds, and how they are supporting school districts across the state of Tennessee.”
Forthcoming ESSER funding is expected to help the Trousdale County School District continue to develop new programs and strategies to address learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
