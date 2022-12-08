The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) released the 2021-2022 State Report Card on Nov. 28, detailing how well local public schools and districts performed statewide.
The report card contains general information in multiple categories, including achievement, growth, chronically out of school, graduation rate, ready graduate, and overall success rate.
“With the release of the state report card, Tennessee continues our firm commitment to providing families with clear, actionable information on how our districts and schools are serving students,” said Tennessee Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn. “The report card allows stakeholders to access years worth of meaningful data through an interactive, easy-to-navigate online platform, and now, the latest data is available to help Tennesseans to explore and learn about their local schools and districts.”
According to Trousdale County Director of Schools Clint Satterfield, the Trousdale County School District received strong scores on the state report card, which Satterfield feels is indicative of the hard work of many throughout the year.
“We had a good year,” said Satterfield. “Administrators, teachers, and parents have work really hard, and we have held our students to a high level of expectation.”
On the state report card, in the areas of achievement, growth, and graduation rate, Trousdale County received scores of four out of four.
However, in the chronically out of school category, the district only received a three out of four.
Other categories on the report card received percentage scores. In the overall success rate category, Trousdale County received scores of 45.4% (in elementary school), 49.4% (in middle school), and 39.8% (in high school) as compared to the state average of 33.8%.
The school district received a score of 75.9% in the area of ready graduate (students who are post-secondary ready) as opposed to the state average of 39.7%.
“Ready graduate students are those who performed well in high school by making either a 21 or higher on the ACT (college-entrance exam) or have completed at least two dual-enrollment courses and two industrial certifications, or have completed four dual-enrollment courses,” said Satterfield. “This is an area of which we are quite proud. That means 75.9% of our students are post-secondary ready.”
Additionally, Trousdale County fell below the state average in per-pupil expenditures as compared to the state average.
“We are funded lower than the state average — our local funding is less — but our scores are exceeding the state,” said Satterfield. “How is that for value? It’s all about economy and value. We had perfect scores everywhere else, except in the two places, per-pupil expenditures and chronically out of school.”
Nevertheless, the Trousdale County School District received several distinctions from the state last year recognizing all of its positive work.
“If you filter through that report card, you will find that we were a Best for All district ... we were a mentor district for Reading 360 and Tennessee All Corp,” said Satterfield. “We are an Exemplary School District, and 100% of our schools are Reward Schools.
“Overall, I think it was an excellent report card. I think it highlights the hard work of our administrators, our teachers, our kids, and their families. You don’t get those kind of results just by chance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.