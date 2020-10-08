The Trousdale County Senior Center reopened this week, although in a limited capacity.
The Center is currently hosting exercise classes, line dancing Bible study. Social distancing is still a requirement and participants must be masked.
“We got the word last Wednesday from the governor,” said Center director Ginny Hunter. “We’re offering our exercise classes, line dancing and Bible study. We can’t do anything with food, we can’t do anything hands on like cards.”
The Center is offering two exercise classes on Monday and Thursday at 9 and 10:30 a.m., and one class on Tuesday and Friday at 9 a.m. Line dancing takes place at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays, followed by Bible study at 11 a.m. Participants must bring their own Bibles.
Senior Center staff sanitizes the exercise area and equipment before and after each exercise class, which can accommodate eight people. Participants have their temperatures taken before entering the building and must bring their own water bottle.
“Our first class was full,” Hunter said. “It’s going to be interesting. We have to go by social distancing and wear masks. If we go by the guidelines, we can stay open.”
Regular attendees at the Senior Center were ready to get back to even some of their normal activities.
“We’re excited to get moving again!” said Kassie Hassler.
The Senior Center is also holding a fundraiser by selling cookbooks comprised of recipes from past and current members. The cookbooks are $15 and can be purchased at the Senior Center, both local banks, Hartsville Pharmacy, Foodland and the County Administration Building.
“It’s from past members and current members,” Hunter said. “There are all kinds of recipes.”
For more information about the Trousdale County Senior Center, call 615-374-1102.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
