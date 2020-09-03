Trousdale County will host Watertown on Friday night, with the winner becoming the odds-on favorite to win Region 4-2A and enjoy home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
“It means everything,” said TCHS coach Blake Satterfield. “The last two years, they’ve had our number in the regular season. We have to have a great week of preparation… but if we show up like we did tonight, we can be in the game in the fourth quarter with a chance to win.”
The Purple Tigers will come in at 1-1 on the season after winning 14-7 at Gordonsville and falling 24-20 at home to Nolensville last week.
The two schools have played four games in the past two years, with Watertown winning both regular-season matchups despite trailing in the fourth quarter both times. Trousdale County has won both playoff matchups, both in the Class 2A quarterfinals and both at Watertown.
The Purple Tigers return junior quarterback Brayden Cousino (5-10, 170), who passed for over 1,900 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. His favorite target is senior Quanterrius Hughes-Malone (6-2, 220), who was the region’s co-Offensive Player of the Year in 2019 with 35 catches for 522 yards and three TDs.
This will be the 80th meeting between the two schools, with Trousdale County holding a 52-26-1 edge in the series.
Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. and can be heard live on WTNK 93.5-FM / 1090-AM and online at funradiotn.com.
Trousdale County Schools also plans to live-stream the game with the link posted at tcschools.org. Live scoring updates can also be found on The Vidette’s Facebook page.
JSMS wins opener: Jim Satterfield’s Jr. Jackets opened their 2020 season with a 16-8 win over Fentress County at the Creekbank on Aug. 25.
Aiden Young scored both touchdowns for JSMS on a 1-yard run and a short pass that turned into a 23-yard score. Kyson Noble ran in both 2-point conversions.
JSMS will play at Overton County on Sept. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.