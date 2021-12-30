The New Year will bring plenty of basketball action for Trousdale County after the Jackets finished 2021 with three games in the Watertown Christmas Tournament.
The Yellow Jackets will crank up their season on Jan. 4 with a trip to Jackson County. Trousdale split with the Blue Devils earlier this month, with the boys winning and girls losing.
On Jan. 7, the Jacket teams will return to action in District 8-A with a trip to East Robertson.
Jim Satterfield will play its final home games of the season on Jan. 6 against Portland East.
