A stingy defense, no turnovers and a strong ground game was the recipe for the Trousdale County Yellow Jackets in their 17-0 win at Westmoreland on Friday night.
“Sometimes it’s not about what you do, it’s about what you don’t do,” said TCHS coach Blake Satterfield. “Not putting the ball on the ground, not going backwards, not having mistakes, keep driving and let the results take care of themselves.”
Westmoreland (1-3, 1-1 4-2A) won the toss and chose to go on offense to start the game, but after a quick three and out the Eagles punted to Trousdale (3-2, 1-1).
The Jackets grinded out a 16-play drive that took 9:18 off the clock, capped by a 3-yard touchdown run by senior Jordan Pickett on the first play of the second quarter. Freshman Colton Key kicked the extra point to put Trousdale County ahead 7-0.
The teams traded possessions with neither squad able to do much with the ball until the fourth quarter, when Pickett broke through the Westmoreland defense for a 24-yard touchdown run. Key’s kick made it 14-0.
In the last minute of the game, the Jackets brought out senior kicker Heath Chasse, who booted a career-best 42-yard field goal to make it 17-0.
“What a great time when you’re able to do that and make it a three-score game late,” Satterfield said.
Pickett finished with his second 100-yard game of the season, finishing with 105 yards and two TDs on 19 attempts. Senior Jayden Hicks added 12 carries for 94 yards while classmate Alex Ford had 29 yards on nine carries.
Defensively, Trousdale held Westmoreland to 97 total yards, 86 on the ground.
“Everyone’s got to play disciplined football and tonight we were able to do that,” Satterfield said. “Our defensive line and linebackers did an amazing job. It was team effort tonight.”
Freshman Cole Gregory recovered a Westmoreland fumble in the third quarter.
It was the sixth victory in as many seasons for Trousdale County over Westmoreland. The Jackets are now 15-10 all time against the Eagles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.