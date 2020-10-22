The Trousdale County Yellow Jackets got off to a slow start Friday, but then saddled up and rode past the Cascade Champions to a 35-3 road victory.
The Jackets (7-2, 3-1 4-2A) fell behind the Champions (4-4, 1-3) midway through the second quarter and then scored 35 unanswered points.
“Hats off to our guys, fighting through adversity down 3-0 in the second quarter. We haven’t found ourselves in that situation in a long time,” said TCHS coach Blake Satterfield. “I kinda liked seeing us down and seeing how we respond to adversity.”
Cascade put the first points on the board when junior Drake Hodge drilled a 43-yard field goal with 5:06 left in the first half.
The Jackets responded quickly as senior Alex Ford returned a kickoff deep into Cascade territory to start a drive that ended with a 2-yard touchdown run by classmate Cameron Rankins. Heath Chasse’s kick put the Jackets ahead 7-3.
On Cascade’s next possession, Trousdale County recovered a fumble at the Champions 19 to set itself up with another short field. This time it was senior quarterback Jayden Hicks who found hi way to the end zone on a 6-yard run with seconds remaining before halftime. Chasse’s kick let the Jackets take a 14-3 lead into the locker room.
Hicks would score twice more in the third quarter on runs of 4 and 24 yards, giving him seven touchdowns over the Jackets’ last two games.
Trousdale’s final score came on an 8-yard gallop by freshman Cole Gregory with 8:28 remaining in the game. Freshman Colton Key kicked the extra point to leave the score at 35-3.
Both teams leaned heavily on their rushing attacks as Trousdale totaled 226 yards on the ground while Cascade had 155. The Jackets had the only completed pass of the night as Ford found sophomore Brayden Gooch on a 33-yard reception in the opening quarter.
Trousdale County had no turnovers and forced three. Senior Kasen Payne and Gregory each recovered fumbles, while junior Kane Burnley grabbed an interception along the visitors’ sideline.
Trousdale County is now 5-0 all time against Cascade. The Jackets have clinched second place in Region 4-2A and will extend their state-record streak of playoff appearances to 33 in three weeks.
