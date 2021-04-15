Trousdale County football players took to the practice field Monday afternoon to begin three weeks of spring workouts.
Coach Blake Satterfield said there were a number of questions to be answered before the 2021 season starts, as the Jackets lost starters to graduation at a number of key positions.
“It’s not just skill positions, you think about a four-year starter at center… There’s a lot of questions to be answered. I think defensively we’ll be ok, but our linebackers, losing all seniors, have to be filled.”
Three quarterbacks will see some action during the spring: seniors Keenan Burnley and Mason Maddox and junior Kyle Shockley. Sophomore Kobyn Calhoun, who also plays quarterback, is playing baseball currently.
“Depending on what we do, that can go from three or four quarterbacks battling,” Satterfield said.
Replacing three senior linebackers will be a challenge, especially since some of the top contenders are playing baseball and not currently available.
“Probably our two starting interior linebackers are in baseball right now: Jon Brandon and Cole Gregory,” Satterfield said. “Outside, we have a lot more depth but we’re going to have to transition some guys there.”
Lucas Scruggs, Eric Gunter, Shockley and Bryson Claiborne will play key roles on the outside, Satterfield added.
“My philosophy on the defense is move speed up: safeties down to linebackers, linebackers to defensive line. I want to get as much speed on the field as we possibly can.”
Satterfield said there were 32 players currently going through spring workouts, with six more playing baseball right now. He expects 15 freshmen to join workouts once summer begins. Incoming freshmen cannot go through spring varsity workouts since they are not high school students yet.
“You’re looking at about 50 kids right now, which is always good,” he said.
The Jackets will conduct eight or nine practices over the three-week spring period. On other days the team will continue weight training, which Satterfield called the best offseason work he has seen since taking over the program in 2019.
“I think our guys will surprise some people this year,” he said. “The kids have bight in; they’re doing a great job and working their tails off each day.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.