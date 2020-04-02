Trousdale County remains under a state of emergency after a confirmed case of COVID-19 was found last Saturday.
By Tuesday afternoon Trousdale County had four confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
County Mayor Stephen Chambers issued the declaration, which lasts for seven days, on Saturday evening. A press release issued by the mayor’s office stated:
“On Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 5:12pm, Hartsville/Trousdale County, TN Mayor Stephen Chambers declared a State Emergency pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated § 58-2-110(3)(v) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of the residents of Trousdale County. This declaration will allow the County’s Emergency Management Agency to request assistance from state and federal agencies if necessary. This declaration is not a safer at home or shelter in place order and does not prohibit visiting places necessary to maintain health and economic well-being, including grocery stores, gas stations, and banks among other places. All critical infrastructure remains operational, and all government offices and departments will continue providing important and essential services.
After consulting with Emergency Management Director Matt Batey and County Health Officer Dr. Alexander Badru, it was determined that a declaration was necessary and that the best course of action is to encourage residents to follow guidance issued by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the State of Tennessee Executive Order No. 17 signed by Governor Bill Lee on March 22, 2020.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community, Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidance recreommends that everyone stay home if possible; wash or sanitize your hands often; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth; avoid physical contact like handshakes and hugs; avoid large crowds and avoid unnecessary travel.
For offices, workplaces and businesses that remain open, employees should work from home if possible, and employees and their customers should practice good hygiene and observe the necessary precautions advised by the CDC to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
More information can be found at cdc.gov, on the County’s website at trousdalecountytn.gov, and the County’s Facebook page at Hartsville/Trousdale County Government.”
The County Administration Building is currently closed to the public, but the drive-thru window remains open and business can be conducted there.
Sheriff Ray Russell’s office has implemented new policies in response to the state of emergency. In a Facebook post, the department stated:
“Dispatchers will begin screening all calls with health questions. They will ask the caller if they or anyone in their household have any flu-like symptoms (fever, difficulty breathing, cough, sore throat, runny nose).
Calls for service that do not require a physical response will be forwarded by phone to the assigned Deputy.
Deputies will use personal protective equipment, whenever they believe it is necessary. We hope no one will be alarmed, as we work to protect ourselves and our families.
When a person is arrested, we will mask the arrested person (unless there is a reason not to) until arrival at booking and assessment there.
The Sheriff’s Station will be closed to all non-employees.
For those individuals who need access to the commissary kiosk inside the lobby, you may visit jailatm.com.
We will conduct all service by phone, when possible. Service at the Station will be through the drive-up window.”
All general sessions court dates in April have been rescheduled and the scheduled juvenile court date on April 9 has also been rescheduled.
Hartsville City Park has also been closed, including the basketball courts and Trey Park.
Trousdale County residents are urged to continue practicing social distancing and only to leave home if absolutely necessary. The mayor’s emergency declaration is not a “shelter in place” order, however.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
