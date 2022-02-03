Portland, TN (37148)

Today

Periods of rain. Rain may freeze on elevated surfaces. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain and freezing rain this evening. Then a wintry mix overnight. Potential for some icing. Low near 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.