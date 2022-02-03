Trousdale County had two nights of basketball action last week but only three games were actually played.
At home on Jan. 25 against district foe East Robertson, the hosts lost both games.
The Lady Jackets (5-11, 4-2 8-A) were outscored in every quarter and committed 30 turnovers on the way to a 62-34 loss to the Lady Indians (11-7, 6-1).
“It was a sloppy game,” TCHS coach Jared Hawkins said. “Too many turnovers, a lack of movement on offense and we let them play to their strengths attacking off the dribble.
“We have to get things fixed defensively in order to combat teams that can attack off the bounce.”
Aubrie Wemple came off the bench to lead the Lady Jackets with eight points. Kailen Donoho added seven points, Emma Elmore and Kayleigh Dunn each had five, Ella Elmore four, Braylee Potts three and Jaleah Marshall two.
In the boys’ game, the highly anticipated game did not disappoint as overtime was needed to determine a winner. The Jackets led for most of the game including a five-point edge at 52-47 in the fourth quarter, but wound up falling 65-61 in the extra session to the Indians (13-5, 7-0).
“We controlled the entire game until the end,” TCHS coach Ryan Sleeper said. “We must make winning plays down the stretch to finish off a great team.
“It was exactly as I expected from our new district rival. It was a very intense, chippy game. I expect no less this week when we meet again. We will be ready.”
Andrew Ford, Kane Burnley and Garrett Rieger each netted 11 points, Keenan Burnley had nine, Thomas Brown eight, Brayden Gooch five, Cole Gregory five and Tyler Dixon one.
On Friday, Trousdale County hosted Knowledge Academy for homecoming. Only a boys game was played as the Lady Tigers were without a number of suspended players and had to forfeit.
The Jackets (11-6, 6-1) raced out to a 40-17 halftime lead then cruised to a 61-37 victory.
“We came out very focused and ready the first half,” Sleeper said. “We moved the ball well and really caused problems on defense. Second half, I thought we let up a little on our intensity and we can’t let that happen. But when this team puts four quarters together they are tough to beat.”
Dixon led the way with 15 points, Keenan Burnley had 13 and Rieger 10 to go with 13 rebounds. Kane Burnley added nine points, Brown three, Ford two, Gregory two and Brian Banks one.
Trousdale County had to juggle its schedule this week because of having to go virtual for three days. The Jackets will now travel to East Robertson on Friday. Next week Trousdale will play at Jo Byrns on Monday, host Smith County on Tuesday, go to Stem Prep Wednesday and host Red Boiling Springs Thursday for Senior Night.
