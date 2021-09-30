Trousdale County will return to Region 4-2A play on Friday when the Yellow Jackets host the Harpeth Indians for homecoming.
The 2021 Homecoming Queen will be Raina Guimont, with attendants Alivia Boykin (senior), Ruth Mink (junior), Zion Badru (sophomore) and Kayleigh Dunn (freshman).
Harpeth is 3-3 on the season and 0-2 in region play. The boys from Kingston Springs have wins over Cheatham County (12-6), Sycamore (20-8) and McEwen (24-22) to go with losses to Jo Byrns (14-0), Whites Creek (28-26) and East Robertson (21-0).
“We have to be very prepared for them,” TCHS coach Blake Satterfield said. “We are going to be down probably a couple starters, so someone else is going to have to step up and make plays.”
This will be only the third meeting all time between the two schools, with Trousdale County having won the previous two. The Jackets won 36-0 on the Creekbank in 1990 and 14-0 at Harpeth in 1989.
The game can be heard live on WTNK 93.5-FM / 1090-AM and online at funradiotn.com. Live scoring updates are available on The Vidette’s Facebook page.
JSMS: The Satterfield Jr. Jackets played their best game of the season but came up just short in a 22-14 loss to Watertown on Sept. 21. The game was played at Green Hill in Mt. Juliet.
“We played really hard with a lot of heart,” JSMS coach B.J. West said. “It was the most complete game we’ve played so far. I was so proud of the way they played for each other.”
Moreby Tauiautusa had 21 carries for 181 yards, two touchdowns and a two-point conversion for the Jr. Jackets (0-8).
JSMS will conclude its season at East Robertson on Sept. 30.
