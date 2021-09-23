Trousdale County will finally get its first home game of the season on Friday when the Yellow Jackets host the Smith County Owls.
The Jackets were supposed to host Upperman in Week 2 but that game was canceled amid COVID concerns on both teams. The scheduled tribute to the late Jackie Halliburton is also scheduled for Friday night.
Smith County is 2-3 on the season with wins over Maplewood (56-16) and Westmoreland (18-0), along with losses to Gordonsville (14-0), DeKalb County (33-14) and Walker Valley (19-13).
Matt Dyer is in his first season as head coach at his alma mater after spending the last three years as an assistant at Trousdale County.
“I root for Coach Dyer all the time except when he plays Trousdale,” TCHS coach Blake Satterfield said. “It’s going to be a big crowd, but the main thing we have to do is focus on football and getting the job done against a very good Smith County team.”
The two schools have not met on the gridiron since 2008, when Kevin Creasy’s Jackets pitched a 20-0 shutout on the Creekbank. Craig Brown and Joey Cox each had interceptions in that game for Trousdale County, which went on to win a state championship that year. Trousdale County leads the all-time series 35-30-1.
The game can be heard live on WTNK 93.5-FM / 1090-AM and streamed on funradiotn.com. Live scoring updates will also be on The Vidette’s Facebook page.
JSMS: The Satterfield Jr. Jackets fell to 0-7 with a 22-0 loss last Thursday at Prescott South.
The Jr. Jackets were to play at Watertown on Tuesday and have picked up one game, at East Robertson on Sept. 30.
