Trousdale County will extend its state record with its 33rd consecutive playoff appearance when the Yellow Jackets host the Tyner Academy Rams on Friday in the opening round.
Tickets went on sale Tuesday and had to be purchased online. Tickets can only be redeemed via a smartphone at the gate per TSSAA regulations.
The Rams are 4-4 on the season with wins over Chattanooga Central (42-18), Howard (36-0), Tellico Plains (42-0) and Polk County (28-7) along with losses to Bledsoe County (42-13), Georgia Force, GA (31-20), Alcoa (63-7) and Marion County (26-14).
“Honestly that’s a bad draw for us,” said TCHS coach Blake Satterfield. “Tyner Academy is notorious for having great athletes that can run and play in space, so that presents us some problems.”
Trousdale County and Tyner have met in the second round each of the past two seasons in Chattanooga. The Jackets won 35-0 in 2018 and 28-7 last season.
The winner of Friday’s game will advance to face the winner of Bledsoe County and Cascade.
