Trousdale County will hold what is believed to be the first band competition in Tennessee this fall in Saturday’s 16th annual Marching Yellow Jacket Invitational.
TCHS band director Rob Joines said competitions had been canceled across the state because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but thanked Trousdale County Schools for allowing Hartsville’s competition to proceed.
“I’m excited about Saturday,” Joines said. “It won’t be as large a competition as we normally would have, but getting to take the field to perform and compete is great for our kids, especially our seniors.”
Only nine schools, counting Trousdale County, will take part in this year’s event: Lebanon, Cascade, Beech, Mt. Juliet, Livingston Academy, Westminster Christian (Ala.), Forrest and Middle Tennessee Christian. In past years, Hartsville’s competition has been the largest in Tennessee with nearly 30 bands showing up.
“Westminster from Huntsville is coming up because they couldn’t find any other competitions in northern Alabama or Middle Tennessee,” Joines said. “We’re glad to have someone from so far out coming to Hartsville.”
Admission to Saturday’s event is $10. While tickets will be limited to 900, Joines said the band would buy back tickets for $2 as someone leaves, to allow tickets to be resold.
“It’s because we’re having to limit seats,” Joines said.
The competition will begin at noon. The Marching Yellow Jackets are scheduled to perform in exhibition at 2:30 p.m. and the awards ceremony will begin at 3 p.m.
The Marching Yellow Jackets will continue their competitive marching season the following Saturday at Lebanon, which will have what Joines said he believed was the second competition in Tennessee because of COVID-19 limitations.
The annual State Marching Band competition has already been canceled, Joines added. The Marching Yellow Jackets made the state finals two years ago and last year just missed out, placing 11th.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
