Trousdale County will celebrate its 2020 homecoming on Friday when the Yellow Jackets host Macon County.
The Tigers come in undefeated at 5-0 with wins over Smith County (43-7), Westmoreland (13-7), Mt. Juliet Christian (39-12) and Cumberland County (48-7), along with a COVID-19 forfeit against Glencliff.
Kyle Shoulders is in his third season coaching Macon County. His father, Jerry, was a 1965 graduate of Trousdale County. Shoulders previously coached at Red Boiling Springs and took the Bulldogs to the playoffs while there.
“Coach Shoulders will have those guys ready to play,” said TCHS coach Blake Satterfield. “They have a great defense, there defensive line is playing really well and we are going to have to play a great ballgame.”
This will be the 78th meeting between the two schools, with Trousdale County holding a 57-20 advantage in the series. The Jackets have won the last two games in the series by identical 28-0 scores.
The game can be heard on WTNK 93.5-FM / 1090-AM and online at funradiotn.com. Live scoring updates will also be available on The Vidette’s Facebook page.
JSMS: Jim Satterfield’s Jr. Jackets lost 42-0 at Macon County on Sept. 15.
The Jr. Jackets had their homecoming Tuesday against DeKalb County and will play at Walter J. Baird on Sept. 24.
JSMS will have a playoff game next Tuesday at a site to be determined. A win over DeKalb would give the Jr. Jackets a home game, while a loss will put them on the road.
