Trousdale County will make its third consecutive semifinal appearance when the Yellow Jackets host Meigs County on Friday night at the Creekbank.
The Jackets last made three straight semifinals in 1997, 1998 and 1999.
“If you’re playing on Thanksgiving weekend, that’s always a good year,” said TCHS coach Blake Satterfield. “You’ve got something to be proud of.”
Meigs County is 12-0 on the season as the Tigers have defeated Sweetwater (27-7), Greenback (38-0), Cumberland Gap (46-0), Clinton (COVID forfeit), Rockwood (67-21), McMinn Central (34-0), South Pittsburg (28-21), Oneida (33-17), Polk County (49-7), Wartburg (63-6), Hampton (49-34) and South Greene (42-14).
The Tigers are led by senior tailback Will Meadows (5-9, 175), who is a Mr. Football finalist.
This will also be the third straight year Trousdale County and Meigs County have met in the semifinals. The home team has won each of the previous two matchups, with the Jackets winning 32-29 on the Creekbank in 2018 and Meigs claiming a 22-20 win in Decatur last year.
Trousdale County will be making its 19th semifinal appearance, and the Yellow Jackets are 13-5 in their previous matchups.
“They know it’s a big week for us to prepare mentally and physically, to get a good game plan and our dudes will be ready,” Satterfield said.
The winner of Friday’s game will meet Waverly or two-time defending 2A champion Peabody in the BlueCross Bowl at Tennessee Tech on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m.
The game can be heard live on WTNK 93.5-FM / 1090-AM and online at funradiotn.com. Trousdale County Schools is also streaming video of the game via the NFHS network at a cost of $10.99 per month. All Trousdale County home football and basketball games will be streamed moving forward.
Live scoring updates will also be available on The Vidette’s Facebook page.
