Trousdale County has released its ticket and safety protocols for the upcoming high school and middle school football and volleyball seasons.
Tickets for Yellow Jacket football games will be sold in advance and will be limited to around 900 total, with 15 percent or so held for the visiting teams.
Tickets for the season opener on Aug. 21 against Friendship Christian will be sold on Wednesday, Aug. 19 from 3-6 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 20 from 8-11 a.m. at the high school. There will be no walkup sales on the night of the game.
Tickets will be $10 each and will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. There will be a limit of four tickets per individual.
Additionally, season passes will be offered for $50. In the event that the season is canceled, cash refunds will not be provided but passes will be honored in the 2021 season for any missed games.
Uniformed law enforcement and emergency management personnel will be allowed in without a ticket.
Director of Schools Clint Satterfield told The Vidette a number of tickets were being held for players’ families.
Concessions will be offered, but only beverages in bottles and cans, prepackaged snacks and hot dogs will be sold.
Per TSSAA recommendations and efforts to protect public health, the following safety procedures have been implemented to reduce the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus:
All persons must be temperature screened upon entry. Anyone whose temperature measures 100.4 or greater will be denied admission;
All persons must wear a cloth or disposable protective face covering while inside the stadium (except children under the age of 2);
Persons experiencing any of the following symptoms should not enter the stadium - Fever, cough, shortness of breath, shaking chills, chest pain, fatigue, racing heart rate, unusual dizziness, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, unusual rash, or painful discoloration of fingers or toes;
All spectators must maintain social distancing (6’ or the equivalent of two empty seats between themselves and other fans) from anyone other than those living in the same household.
For middle school football, tickets will be sold at the gate for $5. Face masks and social distancing will be required and everyone will be temperature screened on entry.
Both TCHS and JSMS volleyball games will be played in the high school gymnasium.
Tickets will be $7 for high school, $5 for middle school with a seating capacity of 240 persons. All tickets will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
