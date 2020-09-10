Trousdale County will travel to Gordonsville on Friday when the Yellow Jackets kick off at 7 p.m. against the Tigers.
Gordonsville is 2-1 on the season and 1-0 in Region 4-1A. The Tigers have wins over Smith County (28-0) and Pickett County (53-14) and a loss to Watertown (14-7) in Week 1.
Perhaps the best player for the Tigers is senior defensive lineman Lucas Carter (6-1, 240), who was a preseason all-state selection.
This will be the 72nd meeting of these two rivals, with Trousdale County holding a 55-14-2 edge in the series. The Jackets have won 26 of the last 28 games, including a 49-0 victory in Hartsville last season. In that game, Kobe Ford had six carries for 164 yards and four touchdowns.
The game can be heard live on WTNK 93.5-FM / 1090-AM and online at funradiotn.com. Live scoring updates will also be available on The Vidette’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.