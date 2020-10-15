Trousdale County is scheduled to return to Region 4-2A action on Friday when the Yellow Jackets travel to Bell Buckle to face the Cascade Champions.
Cascade is 4-3 on the season and 1-2 in region play. The Champions have defeated Huntland (44-0), Community (42-6), Jackson County (13-0) and Cannon County (28-0), and have losses to Moore County (15-0), East Robertson (28-10) and Watertown (35-0).
“Cascade is going to run a Wing-T offense and they’ve played really well,” said TCHS coach Blake Satterfield. “You go back to last year and it was a 20-point ballgame in the first half. They’re well coached. We can’t let our guard down and that’s the mind-set we need to have not just this week, but also hopefully the next eight weeks.”
Trousdale County is 4-0 all time against Cascade, including a 44-0 victory on the Creekbank last season.
The game can be heard live on WTNK 93.5-FM / 1090-AM and online at funradiotn.com. Live scoring updates can also be found on The Vidette’s Facebook page.
