Trousdale County’s scheduled game Friday with Upperman was canceled just hours before kickoff.
Trousdale County Schools made the announcement around 11 a.m. via Facebook, citing COVID-19 as the reasoning.
The Jackets’ anticipated matchup with the Class 4A Bees was to be the 2021 home opener and joins nearly 30 games that as of Friday morning had been canceled across the state. Middle Tennessee teams that saw their games called off included Gallatin, Smyrna, Red Boiling Springs, Jackson County and East Nashville.
Trousdale County coach Blake Satterfield said it was a “COVID cancellation” but was not immediately able to provide further details.
Director of Schools Clint Satterfield told The Vidette that to his knowledge the cancellation was a joint decision between the schools.
“Both schools have been in conversation with each other all week. I think Upperman had some lower classes, like freshmen and sophomores, that had a lot of infection. I think they had agreed that (Upperman coach Adam Caine) would bring about half his team and play,” Clint Satterfield said.
Clint added that Trousdale County had a couple of quarantine cases on the Yellow Jacket team ”and (Blake) felt like they couldn’t play.”
“They had mutually agreed to cancel, but there are a bunch of cancellations going on,” Clint added.
The following games statewide had been canceled as of around 11 a.m. Friday:
- Trousdale County-Upperman
- Stewarts Creek-East Nashville
- Middleton-Thrasher (MS)
- South Gibson-Westwood
- South Pittsburg-Chattanooga Christian
- Bledsoe County-Moore County
- Ooltewah-Red Bank
- Hixson-Notre Dame
- Chattanooga Central-Franklin County
- Meigs County-Kings Academy
- Whitwell-Huntland
- Gallatin-Blackman
- Smyrna-Rockvale
- Hampton-Johnson County
- Red Boiling Springs-Tennessee Heat
- East-Hickman-Camden
- Jackson County-York Institute
- Daniel Boone-West Ridge
- Rhea County-Elizabethton
- Lake County-Obion County
- Warren County-White County
- Spring Hill-Summit
- Wartburg-Harriman
- Southwind-Kirby
- Midway-Lakeway Christian
- Stewart County-Gibson County
- Copper Basin-Fannin County (GA)
- Freedom Prep-MLK Prep
- Northview Academy-West Greene
Under TSSAA policy, games that are canceled are considered a no-contest in overall standings if a school is unable to play. A school that could have played receives a win in the overall standings. With Trousdale and Upperman jointly deciding to cancel, it is not clear how that would be addressed.
TSSAA rules mandate that if a visiting team cannot play due to COVID-19 and has a two-year contract, then that squad must again be the visiting team in 2022. Based on that, it would appear that Upperman would be required to visit Trousdale County in the 2022 season.
The Yellow Jackets’ next scheduled game is the Region 4-2A opener at East Robertson on Friday, Sept. 3.
