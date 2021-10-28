The Region 4-2A championship will be decided on the Creekbank Friday night when the Trousdale County Yellow Jackets host the Watertown Purple Tigers.
“For us, Watertown’s won the region since 2018, three straight years. At Trousdale County, we’re accustomed to winning not only region championships but state championships. We’d like to get back t that and the first step is winning a region championship,” TCHS coach Blake Satterfield said.
“I’ve learned three things over the last three years: you have to win your region, you have to have your guys stay healthy and the ball’s got to bounce your way.”
Satterfield said he expected to have his guys mostly healthy after six starters sat out the previous game against Whites Creek.
“We had six out when the game started and eight at the end,” Satterfield noted. “They’re slowly getting there and hopefully we can get those guys back.”
The Purple Tigers are 6-3 on the season, with wins over Westmoreland (6-0), DeKalb County (38-20), Whites Creek (38-8), East Robertson (42-8), Harpeth (49-0) and Livingston Academy (37-0), along with losses to Fayetteville (42-20), Gordonsville (16-9) and Upperman (16-8).
In each of the last three seasons, the Jackets have lost the regular-season matchup early on and then eliminated Watertown in the quarterfinals of the playoffs.
In 2020, the Jackets fell at home 9-7 in Week 3, then went on to defeat Watertown 21-13 in the playoffs. In that latter game Cameron Rankins had 30 carries for 173 yards and three touchdowns, and also grabbed an interception on defense.
Each of the team’s last six meetings has been decided by eight points or less.
Regardless of the outcome, both Trousdale County and Watertown will host first-round playoff games next week. The winner will host the winner of the Polk County-Bledsoe County matchup, while the loser will host Tyner Academy.
“Winning the region doesn’t make you win a state title, but it makes the road to get there easier,” Satterfield said. “Regardless of winning or losing, well host in the first round. But you always want to host a four seed rather than a three.”
The game can be heard live on WTNK 93.5-FM / 1090-AM and online at funradiotn.com. Live scoring updates can be found on The Vidette’s Facebook page.
