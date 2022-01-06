The Trousdale County Yellow Jackets raised their record to 7-3 and moved into the CoachT.com Class 1A Top 10 rankings with three victories in the Watertown Christmas Tournament last week.
The Jackets picked up victories over Watertown, Livingston Academy and Jellico at the three-day event.
Trousdale started its tournament run with a 61-55 win over host Watertown on Dec. 28. The Jackets jumped ahead early and built a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter en route to snapping a 19-game losing streak to the Purple Tigers.
“It always feels good to break a streak like that,” TCHS coach Ryan Sleeper said. “We were a little rusty from some time off, but sometimes you just got to win ugly and we were able to find a way to do that.”
Three players reached double figures for Trousdale County as Brayden Gooch had 12 points, Kane Burnley 11 and Andrew Ford 10. Cole Gregory came off the bench to score nine points, Tyler Dixon had seven, Garrett Rieger six, Keenan Burnley three and Dalton Stafford three.
The following day, Trousdale County took on a Class 3A opponent in the Livingston Academy Wildcats. Rieger had his best offensive performance of his career with a game-high 23 points as the Jackets sailed to a 59-45 win.
“I felt we played with much more intensity on defense in this matchup,” Sleeper said. “When we rebound and play defense like that, we are tough to play with.”
Ford also set a career high with his 15 points. Gooch added six points, Keenan Burnley five, Dixon four, Kane Burnley three and Thomas Brown three.
On Thursday, the Jackets fell behind by seven in the first quarter but fought back for a 66-63 victory over the Jellico Blue Devils from Campbell County. Ford hit two free throws with five seconds left to secure the victory.
“Big win against a really tough opponent,” Sleeper said. “They came out hot so we had to change our defense up. I’m very proud of the boys for stepping up to the challenge and playing well all three nights.”
Kane Burnley netted a career-best 15 points, while Rieger had 14 and Keenan Burnley 10. Gooch added nine points and Ford eight, Dixon and Brown had four each and Gregory two.
The Lady Jackets also played in the tournament but were not as fortunate, suffering three losses.
In their first game on Dec. 28, the Lady Jackets led 20-18 at the half but committed nine turnovers in the fourth quarter of a 46-40 loss to the Mt. Juliet Lady Golden Bears. Trousdale also lost the game at the free-throw line, hitting just 18 of 34 attempts.
Emma Elmore had 10 points, Kailen Donoho and Braylee Potts had seven, Elise Satterfield five, Kayleigh Dunn four, Ella Elmore four, Aubrie Wemple two and Mary Linville one.
On Dec. 29 the Lady Jackets again led by one at halftime but faded in the second half, falling 36-25 to Watertown.
Donoho and Jazmyne Dunn had seven points each, Potts four, Zion Badru three, Satterfield two and Ella Elmore two.
Against Gordonsville on Thursday, Trousdale (2-8) suffered its most lopsided loss of the season in a 54-15 defeat by Gordonsville (4-10).
Satterfield scored four points, Emma Elmore three, Donoho two, Ella Elmore two, Linville two, Dunn one and Emma Grace Holder one.
“It was a tough week for us,” TCHS coach Jared Hawkins said. “We struggled from the free-throw line in two games and then were dead tired in the last one. But you play these games to get ready for district, and that is our focus moving into January.”
Trousdale County was to travel to Jackson County on Tuesday and then resume district play at East Robertson on Friday.
