The Trousdale County youth football teams easily picked up wins at Jackson County last Saturday.
The junior team rushed for 367 yards on just 21 carries in its 36-7 victory.
Chance Sleeper rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown on four carries and threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to S.J. Dunn.
Dunn also rushed for 55 yards on four carries.
Teammate Tidus Eatherly had a 70-yard touchdown run, and J.R. Farrakhan finished with two carries for 58 yards and a score.
Elijah Pope rushed twice for 37 yards and a touchdown, and Carter Sleeper had a 34-yard touchdown scamper.
Noah Satterfield (21 yards), Braxton Davis (10), A.J. Tillman (9) and Rylon Rivers (1) also picked up yardage.
Dunn also had a team-high three tackles, and Landon Buckmaster, Nic Tillman and Noah Satterfield all recorded two tackles, with Satterfield forcing a fumble as well.
Jackson Scott also forced a fumble, and Pope recovered a fumble.
Davis, Pope, Rivers, Scott, Carter Sleeper, Chance Sleeper, Ashton Adams, Case Crook, Knox Halliburton, Caden Massengale, Duane Taylor and Kiwi Woodmore were all in on a tackle.
The senior squad posted a shutout, winning 41-0.
Bo Cothron tossed a 60-yard touchdown pass to Braiden Pruitt, and Cam Marr rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown.
Kade McGowen and Barrett O’Brien rushed for 70 and 60 yards, respectively, and each scored a touchdown, and teammates Peyton Hull and Luke Rogers also reached the end zone and finished with 33 and 30 yards rushing, respectively.
Easton VanderWeilen finished with three sacks and a tackle for a loss of yardage, and teammates Neviah Bush and Jaiden McDonald each recorded two tackles for a loss.
Kayson Brennan, Jaidence Donnell, Tristian Harris, Layne Pilewicz and Ryan Stacey all contributed one tackle for a loss.
- From staff reports
