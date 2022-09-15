The Trousdale County youth football teams rolled victories over visiting Cannon County last Saturday.
The flag football squad captured a 38-6 victory, and the senior squad rolled to a 53-7 win.
The junior squad also won convincingly, 41-13.
Carter Sleeper rushed for a team-leading 169 yards and four touchdowns on just five carries to lead the junior squad offensively, and teammate Chance Sleeper carried the football six times for 129 yards and one score.
Farmer Gregory rushed for 40 yards on just two carries, and Elijah Pope had a 17-yard carry.
J.R. Farrakhan also had a rushing touchdown.
Noah Satterfield led the team defensively with six tackles, two quarterback sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Chance Sleeper recorded five tackles, and Eli Vanderweilen finished with three tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Both Carter Sleeper and Nic Tillman had three tackles, and Sleeper also recorded a sack.
Farrakhan, Erick Boe, S.J. Dunn, Elijah Pope, Rylon Rivers and Luke Gammons all had two tackles, and Tidus Eatherly and Caden Massengale finished with one tackle each.
– Submitted
