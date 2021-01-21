This is the third of a three-part series recapping the events of 2020 in Trousdale County.
September
Trousdale County Schools announced that fans would be required to wear masks and practice social distancing at all football home games. Attendance was limited to 900 total because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A classroom at Trousdale County High School had to be quarantined after a reported case of COVID-19.
The Ambulance Service and Rescue Squad showed new equipment designed to prevent staff injuries: automatic loaders to lift stretchers into an ambulance and a device that can perform chest compressions during CPR, allowing a two-person team to handle those type of calls.
Trousdale County Schools announced plans to offer Google Classroom training sessions for parents interested in better supporting their children in virtual lessons.
The Rescue Squad had to pull two kayakers from Goose Creek after they became stranded in rising water. No one was injured.
Americolor LLC announced that it would be moving its commercial printing operations from Nashville to Hartsville. The facility on Planters Street is now open and when fully operational, the company expects to have around 60 local employees.
Trousdale County held the fall’s first band competition in the state when the Marching Yellow Jacket Invitational was held. Only nine schools were able to participate, as many bands had canceled activities amid the pandemic.
County commissioners and members of the public saw a demonstration of home fire sprinklers, courtesy of the National Fire Sprinkler Association. The demo trailer had two rooms that were both lit aflame.
Tennessee’s Commissioner of Education visited the elementary school on Sept. 25 to see how local officials were working to address learning loss.
The high school and middle school held their respective homecoming ceremonies. The TCHS 2020 Homecoming Queen was Ashton Scott, while attendants were Kinley Brown, Maddie Crook, Charlee Jo Dixon and Taren Simmons. Aubrie Wemple was the JSMS Queen with attendants Reagan Petty and Evelyn Towns.
October
Hartsville held a Cruise-In on Oct. 3, welcoming vehicle owners to the downtown area. Organizers hope to continue holding similar monthly events in 2021 as the weather warms.
The Senior Center reopened in a limited capacity after having been closed since the onset of the pandemic. The center remains open, but only is able to offer exercise classes, line dancing and Bible study currently.
Hartsville’s Rick Martin and his wife, Amanda, organized a horseback ride from the Kentucky border to the Alabama state line to benefit Save A Warrior, which raises awareness and helps address mental health for first responders and military.
Citizens Bank hosted Saint Thomas’ Mobile Mammogram Unit for its annual visit to Hartsville. Officials at the time estimated that over 30 women took the opportunity to get a mammogram without having to go out of town.
A Hartsville man was killed in an Oct. 9 accident on Interstate 24 that shut down half the highway for several hours.
The School Board voted to approve a three-week trial run of five-day-per-week classes at the elementary school prior to the Christmas break. The move, which was rescinded in November, was intended to provide an opportunity to see how things would work if all schools had been able to reopen full time.
Creekbank Boutique opened for business at 202 McMurry Blvd. on Oct. 24, offering a local option for stylish and trendy women’s clothing.
The old courthouse suffered flood damage to its ground-level flooring and has since undergone replacement.
The Early Bird Café reopened under the management of Randy Beach Jr. and Alexis Hodge. The restaurant is open six days a week from 6 a.m.-2 p.m.
TDOT workers added an eastbound turn lane at the intersection of Highway 25 and Halltown Road. The temporary measure is designed to ease traffic until the highway is expanded there in the future.
Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency held a distribution of food, hygiene supplies and cleaning supplies to Trousdale County families on Oct. 30.
The County Commission voted to remove residential fire sprinklers from an update to building codes.
November
Trousdale County voters backed Donald Trump for president and Bill Hagerty for U.S. Senator. Lonnie Taylor was elected to fill a vacant seat on the County Commission.
County Mayor Stephen Chambers announced plans to seek two grants related to Hartsville City Park. One would resurface the tennis court and add pickleball striping, while the other would add ADA-compliant equipment in Trey Park and rework part of the sidewalk and parking lot accordingly.
Trousdale County Schools began distributing P-EBT cards to families of students. All students who were enrolled during the 2019-20 school year were eligible to receive the cards, which contained roughly $250 in benefits. Funding came through the CARES Act.
The Trousdale County Health Department held a special Free Flu Shot event on Nov. 19, vaccinating around 70 people.
Trousdale County announced plans to apply for just under $1 million in grant funding from the Tennessee Department of Transportation to add sidewalks to a well-traveled portion of Broadway.
The Christmas For Kids Cakewalk & Auction was held on Nov. 14 and raised a record $4,000 for the organization, which provides toys and clothes to underprivileged children in Trousdale County.
The Chamber of Commerce provided 100 meals to local first responders in lieu of its annual Community Thanksgiving Celebration.
The County Commission approved the nomination of Jay Woodard as Hartsville’s new fire chief by a 13-7 margin.
Trousdale County finished its football season with a 16-13 loss to Meigs County in the Class 2A semifinals. The Yellow Jackets finished 11-3 in Blake Satterfield’s second season as coach.
December
TCAT Hartsville announced the publication of a children’s book designed to encourage students to consider technical careers.
Trousdale County announced that students in the 2020 graduating class scored an average of 20.0 on the ACT, according to results released by the Tennessee Department of Education.
Volunteers with the Hartsville Strong nonprofit delivered roughly 2,600 boxes of food to the community over four days. The food came from the USDA via COVID-19 relief.
Hartsville held its annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 12, although other traditional Christmas activities such as the FCE Tour of Homes and Christmas tree lighting had to be canceled.
Trousdale County put 12 football players on the All-Region team, led by Defensive Player of the Year Sebastian Linarez and Defensive Back of the Year Cameron Rankins. The Jackets would put four players — Rankins, Linarez, Mason Basford and Jayden Hicks — on various all-state football teams.
The School Board voted to remain on the hybrid learning model at all three schools for the spring semester, amid rising number of COVID-19 both locally and statewide.
Trousdale County’s Cameron Rankins and Mason Basford each signed to play football at Lindsey Wilson College on Dec. 16.
The Trousdale County Health Department received doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and began distributing them to first responders, and later to those aged 75 or over. The rollout of vaccines continues.
