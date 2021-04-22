Trousdale County’s football stadium will be rebuilt over the summer and should be ready for the 2021 season under a plan accepted by the School Board.
At its April 15 meeting, board members voted to accept a bid of $855,942 from Bleachers & Seats for the project. The school system will pay for the project itself out of its fund balance and no county money will be involved. The project does require approval from the County Commission, which will vote at its April 26 meeting.
The old bleachers will be completely demolished on both sides and then rebuilt. The press box will remain in place and the visitors’ section will be reduced by about half to around 720 seats.
“The safety is our main consideration here, making it safe for our fans and for our visitors to be able to come to this stadium and not worry about falling,” board chairman Johnny Kerr said.
The stadium will also be built to be compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act, including handrails, reworked ramps on both sides of the bleachers, a stairwell in the middle of the home section and 20 handicapped seats. The home side will also go from 16 rows to 18, slightly increasing capacity.
Doug Bailey, sales manager with Bleachers & Seats, made a presentation to the board regarding the timeline of the project.
“The timeline is for us to start demolition the day after graduation (May 22),” Bailey said, “with the ability to start earlier on the visitors side. Demolition will run four to five weeks… Our goal is to finish by Aug. 13, which is when you have the jamboree.”
Satterfield said he had talked with TCHS football coach Blake Satterfield about finding an alternate site for the jamboree if the project became delayed.
The rebuilt stadium will not include a special section for the band, as is currently the case. Board members had asked for an estimate on adding that, which came back at over $24,000.
“I don’t see it being ready for this coming football season because we’re on a fairly tight schedule just to have the project done, period,” Kerr said of a band section.
Satterfield suggested seeing how traffic flows and making a decision on a band platform at a later date.
“We need to make sure we’re looking to get that done,” added Jason Sullivan. “There are parents passionate about the band who are going to want (the platform).”
Satterfield said the school system was able to take on the project in part because of increased revenues from property tax and local sales tax, and lowered expenses this year because of COVID-19.
“We’re trying to do it as economically as possible,” he said. “It doesn’t cost taxpayers anything. We’ve saved some money this year and we’re in better shape this year than we were.
“That stadium has become a severe liability issue and by addressing this, we’re going to reduce our liability and make it ADA-compliant.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
