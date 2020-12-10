Trousdale County’s Mason Basford has been invited to take part in the prestigious Blue-Grey All-American Bowl next week in Dallas.
Basford, who just finished his senior season for the Yellow Jackets, is one of eight players from Tennessee invited to participate in the game, which will be held Monday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. at AT&T Stadium, home field of the Dallas Cowboys. Overall, 39 states will be represented at the game.
Basford qualified for the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl through excelling at a regional combine at Hendersonville’s Pope John Paul II and later a super combine at Canton, Ohio.
“Last summer I went to regional camp after someone nominated me,” Basford said. “I got invited to the regionals at JPII and 5-10% of those got invited to a super regional.
“It was a really cool experience and I had a good day up there. That afternoon I got the invite to the All-American game. You can’t play unless you’re a senior so I had my spot reserved for this year.”
The Blue-Grey game is designed to help high school prospects receive national exposure and better their chances at a college scholarship. According to the organization’s website, nearly 80% of participants over the last three years have received college offers.
Basford, who played center and defensive line for the Yellow Jackets, committed last week to Lindsey Wilson College, an NAIA school in Columbia, Ky. He was also named to the All-Region 4-2A squad, one of 12 Yellow Jackets to receive the honor.
The selection committee for the game includes former NFL stars such as George Teague, Randall Cunningham, Mike Alstott and Brian Dawkins.
Basford was to head to Dallas this weekend to go through practices prior to Monday’s game.
