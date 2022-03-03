It’s time to add another state championship trophy to the case at Trousdale County High School. But for the first time, it won’t be the Yellow Jacket football team adding to the collection.
Trousdale sophomore Rob Atwood won the school’s first-ever state wrestling championship on Feb. 26, claiming the Class A 195-pound individual title at the state tournament in Franklin.
Atwood finished the season with a 26-2 record, while also claiming regional and sectional championships along the way. He was named Outstanding Wrestler at both the regional and sectional meets. He is 44-5 in his two seasons of wrestling as Trousdale County’s one-man team and finished fourth in the state in 2021 as a freshman.
“It’s really just a mind-set that started over the summer,” Atwood said of his drive to claim a state championship. “I was tired of losing and wasn’t going to lose any more.”
Atwood needed just 1:45 to pin Gibbs junior Elijah Hubbs to claim the title. The sophomore entered the state meet as the top seed at 195 pounds, after finishing fourth in the 220-pound class as a freshman.
His toughest match came in the semifinal round, where he won a 3-1 overtime decision over Gabe Ferrell of David Crockett. Atwood won his first two state matches by pinfalls over West Greene’s Roger Marshall and Cheatham County’s Landon Morris.
Atwood’s parents, Beverly and Robby, serve as his coaches. Beverly, who serves as a county commissioner, spoke during Monday’s meeting spoke on the hard work her son has put in over the years. Before reaching high school, Rob won two state AAU wrestling championships.
“I can just say that he has put lots of hard work into the sport day and night. Workouts, practices, even down to the eating habits. Thank you all for all the encouragement and the support for the town,” Beverly said.
Members of the County Commission and County Mayor Stephen Chambers also praised Atwood’s accomplishment during the meeting.
“I want to congratulate Rob Atwood on winning the state championship,” Chambers said. “He’s 16 years old, so hopefully we’ll see more to come.”
“The job’s not finished,” Atwood said, noting his goal to win two more state titles. He also wants to wrestle in college.
Atwood was named to the Middle Tennessee Wrestling Coaches Association’s Dream Team and attended a banquet earlier this week at Nashville’s Montgomery Bell Academy. Later this month, he will compete in a sophomore-only national tournament in Virginia Beach, Va.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.