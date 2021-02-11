Taylor Ellis signed a baseball scholarship Wednesday with Roane State Community College, becoming the fifth Yellow Jacket senior this year to have the opportunity to play collegiate sports.
Ellis, who pitches and plays third base/utility for the Yellow Jackets, was recruited by Roane State to pitch. Ellis said he is considering majoring in electrical or mechanical engineering.
“It just felt like home,” Ellis said of his decision to sign with Roane. “When I went on my visit, it’s the only place I really wanted to go to.”
Ellis was named All District after his sophomore season in 2019, where he was 5-4 with a 4.36 ERA in 50 innings, before having the 2020 season canceled due to the COVID pandemic. The last two summers, Taylor has played for the Nashville Knights. He was recently the recipient of the Nashville Old Timers Baseball Association’s Scholarship for 2021. Taylor is the son of Stacy and Jenesia Ellis, and currently carries a 3.6 GPA.
Trousdale County baseball coach Davy Cothron called this signing a personal one on his part, noting with a smile that he gave Ellis his first baseball lesson.
“This is a prime example of what work is and Taylor knows this,” Cothron said. “He’s going to keep working on the next phase of his journey. It’s awesome.
“I just want him to enjoy and represent. He comes from a good background and I think he’ll do fine at that.”
TCHS Principal Teresa Dickerson praised Ellis’ work in the classroom, saying, “We’re proud of the academic side as well as the athletic side. It goes a long way.”
