Tori Simmons is on her way to play college basketball after the Trousdale County senior accepted an offer from Roane State Community College in Harriman, Tenn.
“When I was told that Roane State was interested in me, I was very excited because I knew that I had an opportunity to further what I love doing the most,” Simmons said. “I am forever grateful that I have had such good coaches over the years that have helped me grow and become what I am today.
“I am looking forward to becoming a family with my new team, just like I was with my Lady Jackets and am so thankful for everyone’s support.”
Simmons helped lead the Lady Jackets to a fourth-place finish in the District 6-A Tournament and a semifinal appearance in the Region 3-A Tournament. She paced the Lady Jackets with 29 points and eight rebounds in their 71-68 region quarterfinal victory at Whitwell.
Simmons was one of the leading rebounders in the Midstate as a senior, averaging 11 boards per game.
Despite missing her freshman year with a knee injury, she finished with 985 career points. Her career high came as a senior with 32 points against Ezell-Harding and she averaged 13.1 ppg for the season.
“I am super excited for Tori to get to continue her playing career and Roane is a great place for her to get to do that,” said Lady Jackets coach Jared Hawkins. “I am just happy to get to see another one of the girls see the opportunity to play.
“She has worked extremely hard these last two years and she definitely deserves this. I can’t wait to see her play at the next level.”
