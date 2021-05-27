Trousdale County’s swimming pool has delayed its planned opening indefinitely amid a continuing shortage of employees, according to officials.
The pool had been scheduled to open Saturday, May 22 but remained shuttered that morning. The opening date had been set at a meeting of the Parks & Recreation Committee earlier this month.
Public Works Director Cliff Sallee told The Vidette that as of Saturday, he only had four lifeguards and said he hoped to be open on Monday, May 31. At the committee meeting, Sallee had told commissioners there were nine hired who just needed to go through certification training.
“We don’t have enough employees,” Sallee said when reached Saturday morning. “Memorial Day is the plan right now.”
Neither the county’s website or Facebook page had been updated with the delayed opening as of Saturday morning. It was not immediately clear why that was the case. No notice had been placed at the pool either.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
