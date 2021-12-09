A Trousdale County school bus driver narrowly escaped injury Monday morning when strong winds blew over the vehicle with him still inside.
Don Robinson was beginning his morning routine, preparing to take the bus to pick up students for school, when the storm hit. The next thing he knew, the bus was on its side and a camper had been blown on top of it as well. Thankfully he had not left home yet, so no students were on the bus.
“After I got out, I saw all the damage,” Robinson said in a television interview with WZTV-17. “All of a sudden the wind came real hard and the bus started shaking.”
Robinson compared the experience to riding a ride at the fair, saying, “It slings you out and you just ride it… I thank the good Lord I’m still here.”
Trousdale County Schools announced shortly thereafter that they would be closed Monday to allow for evaluation of damage to school buildings. While a power line appeared to be down at the elementary school, there did not appear to be much damage to the school buildings in general.
Robinson said he lost a couple of horses and had damage to his home near Old Highway 25, one of many in Trousdale County to be affected by the overnight storms that passed through Middle Tennessee.
“It’s a miracle he wasn’t hurt,” Director of Schools Clint Satterfield said of Robinson.
Tri-County Electric reported early Monday that almost 900 customers had lost power as a result of the storm. Most of the outages were in the western part of Trousdale County.
On Tuesday, the National Weather Service confirmed at an EF-0 tornado touched down east of Hankins Lane and continued along Oldham Road and Old Highway 25. The NWS said that the tornado crossed Circle Lane and Thompson Lane as well.
Trousdale EMS reported no injuries to local residents and the only road shut down as of late Monday morning was Old Highway 25 near Boat Dock Road.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
