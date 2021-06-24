The County Commission will weigh in Monday evening on moving the Election Commission’s office and the Water Department’s plans for a new office building.
At a June 17 meeting, the Building Committee unanimously recommended approval of a resolution to move the Election Commission’s office to the old courthouse by Feb. 1, 2022.
“We’ve got to figure out how best to use our county buildings,” said committee chairman Richard Harsh.
The proposal was further discussed during the County Commission’s work session on June 21. At that meeting, Chairman Dwight Jewell noted that the UT Extension Office will be getting a third agent who will need space at the current building on Broadway. Also, Administrator of Elections Steve Paxton has requested a part-time deputy in this year’s budget and that person would need office space.
“We looked at all possible places we could move them to,” Jewell said. “This seemed to be the best course of action and was recommended by the committee.”
Jewell added that renovations to downstairs offices at the courthouse had already begun.
At least one member of the Election Commission did not seem to be in favor of the proposed move.
“Where we are works now; we work well together there,” Election Commission chair Sherry Baxley said during the June 17 committee meeting. “There are services we’re providing out of that office that we can’t provide here…”
Baxley also criticized the availability of parking downtown.
The Commission will also vote on approving the Water Department’s plans to build a $1.2 million office building to the right rear of the County Administration building on Broadway.
The vote is necessary since it is using county-owned property, according to County Attorney Branden Bellar, even though the Water Department plans to fund the construction itself and will not use county money.
“(Someone) raised the question: how can a county department build a building on county property without the Commission’s approval?” Jewell said.
Jewell cast the lone no vote in committee against the proposal, citing concerns over the location of the planned building. Jewell also voted against the plan in his capacity as a member of the Water Board last month.
The building plans will include an expansion of the current entrance into the County Administration building to make both buildings easier to access. The new building would contain office space, three drive-thru bays and storage space for equipment.
“Their whole operation, other than the plants, would be moving into that building,” Jewell said.
Other agenda items
The Commission will also take second and possibly third votes on the county’s proposed 2021-22 budget Monday, as well as the property tax rates for the county and Urban Services District. The tax rates are unchanged at $2.4388 for the county and $0.8753 for Urban Services.
A resolution approving $29,500 in appropriations for four nonprofits is also up for a vote Monday. All received previous approval through the Budget & Finance Committee and are included in the 2021-22 budget. The four are: Habilitation and Training Services, Mid-Cumberland Human Resources, the Community Help Center and the H/TC Chamber of Commerce.
Two rezonings are up for first votes: one to change property on Walnut Grove Road from A-1 to R-1 and the other to change property on McMurry Blvd. from C-2 to R-3. If approved, they will come back for second votes and public hearings in July.
A number of budget amendments will be voted upon, with all but two being internal transfers of funds already allocated.
The school system has two fund balance draws, which will move funds from current accounts that are being eliminated to the district’s general fund. They are $91,207.57 from a technology account and $47,871 from a textbook account.
Five appointments are scheduled for votes: Amy Davenport, Thena Haynes and Jenesia Ellis to the Library Board, Rick Davis to the Beer Board and Sarah Murray to the Planning Commission.
Davis, who was appointed last month to fill a vacant Commission seat, will also be appointed to the Economic Development, Education, Law Enforcement and Personnel committees.
The County Commission meets on the fourth Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse. Meetings are open to the public.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
