Trousdale County Elementary School will transition to entirely virtual learning for the week of Jan. 11-15, the district announced Friday afternoon.
The district made the announcement via its Facebook page and in automated text messages sent to parents and cited staff COVID-19 quarantine. On Friday afternoon Trousdale County as a whole had 89 active cases of coronavirus in the community, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Students in grades 3-5 will be expected to complete lessons on their Chromebooks via Google Classroom. Those attending in-person classes on Tuesday/Friday were taking their computers home Friday afternoon. Monday/Thursday attendees may pick up their Chromebooks at the elementary school on Monday between 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m.
Students in grades K-2 will complete lessons with paper/pencil packets, which are being distributed on the same timeframe as Chromebooks.
Per the district’s distance learning guidance, student meals will be provided at the elementary school between 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. during the short-term closure.
For students without Internet access at home, all three Trousdale schools provide free WiFi access at designated parking lot locations.
More information on the distance learning guidance is available at tcschools.org.
Jim Satterfield Middle School and Trousdale County High School will remain on their current hybrid schedules, and Trousdale Elementary is currently scheduled to resume the hybrid model on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Schools will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18 for the MLK Day federal holiday.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
