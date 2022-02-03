Barely a week after having to go to all-virtual classes for a day because of the number of COVID-19 cases among staff and students, two Trousdale County schools announced a three-day move lasting most of the week.
On Monday morning, the district announced that Trousdale Elementary and Trousdale County High School would go online only from Tuesday, Feb. 1-Thursday, Feb. 3 and return to in-person classes on Friday. Jim Satterfield Middle School was to remain entirely in person and buses were running for JSMS.
Director of Schools Clint Satterfield said the move was necessary because of staffing issues. He said the elementary school had nine staffers out on Monday while the high school had eight sidelined.
“That’s 20% of staff out at the elementary and 29% at the high school,” he said. “We get to the point we just can’t serve kids.”
“I don’t like doing this; I hate it. But a little bit of education is better than not educating kids at all.”
Satterfield added that the majority of quarantined staffers expected to be eligible to return by Friday, which is why the remote plan did not run the entire week. He added that he wanted an in-person day this week to see if the situation had improved.
Changes to state law last year require districts to educate in person or use stockpile days for closures. But Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn stated in August that her office would consider waivers as necessary.
All students in Trousdale County Schools have been provided with a Chromebook to provide for access to remote learning, just like that used in the 2020-21 school year. For students without Internet access at home, free WiFi access points are available in the parking lots of all three schools, at the football, baseball & softball stadiums, the swimming pool at Trey Park and the county courthouse. WiFi is also available at the public library, Sonic and McDonald’s, according to the remote learning plan that is available online at tcschools.org.
