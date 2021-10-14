Trousdale County Schools have joined 78 other districts across Tennessee in participating in the Tennessee Accelerating Literacy and Learning Corps (TN ALL Corps) tutoring program to mitigate learning loss and accelerate student achievement.
According to the Tennessee Department of Education, participating districts and the department will invest a projected $200 million into educational supports which stand to benefit nearly 150,000 Tennessee students over the next three years.
To qualify for the TN ALL Corps program, districts must spend at least 50% of their Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) 3.0 federal funding toward academic programs. Districts are already required to spend 20% of those funds on addressing learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Qualifying districts will receive an additional $700 per year per participating student for two years.
As part of the program, Trousdale County Schools have hired three new teachers at the elementary school to work with students in grades 3-5 on improving their math skills in a high-dose, low-ratio environment.
“It’s tutoring to help you get through grade-level content,” Director of Schools Clint Satterfield said. “Those students are struggling with content, so they’re getting extra support that day to get them ready for the next day’s lesson. That ‘just enough, just in time’ at a low ratio is the crux of our work.”
Satterfield cited research showing that low student-teacher ratios paired with high-dose tutoring has a marked effect on student achievement and growth.
So far 96 students are participating in the program, which uses tutoring in sessions of 30 minutes three days per week or 45 minutes twice per week. One teacher works with three students at a time. Participating students were identified using results from TNReady testing toward the end of the previous school year.
“We are seeing an impact. Students are rising in their grade levels and we’re seeing a better understanding of those standards,” said Demetrice Badru, principal at Trousdale Elementary. “Seeing those kiddos move from below the standard to approaching, on level and mastered that standard, that is what you’re looking for.
“The hope is that we will improve learning outcomes for students.”
In addition to academic improvement, Badru noted increased confidence on the part of those students participating in ALL Corps tutoring.
“That has to do with the small group; making sure they have an understanding and feeling comfortable talking about math. When they go into the next day’s lesson, they are able to have a better understanding of the concepts being discussed,” she said.
Trousdale was already working with the high-dose, low-ratio tutoring, having used the formula during the Summer Learning Camp which took place in June.
“What’s I’m seeing is the kids want to be there, they want to do better. Everyone wants to succeed. It’s critical that these kids catch up on the pieces they’ve missed during COVID,” added Toby Woodmore, 6-12 Supervisor for the district. “I think it’s working great. They are seeing that math can be fun and once you have a little success, things you hated you now like.”
Satterfield said he is hoping to use the additional funding from being an ALL Corps district to extend the tutoring program for a third year. At $700 per participating student for two years, that would add an extra $135,000 to the county schools.
In addition, being an ALL Corps district provides access to online academic supports for middle- and high-school students, including reading, math, essay writing and ACT preparation.
“By going this route, I’m able to tap into free high school supports, “ Satterfield said. “I’m stretching my federal stimulus dollars by meeting this criteria.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
