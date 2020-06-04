Trousdale County Elementary School recognizes the following students who had perfect attendance for the third nine weeks of the 2019-20 school year.
Kindergarten
Samuel Dunn Jr., Henry Holder, Kollin Payne, Anniston Martin, Alenei Allen, Landon Buckmaster, Blair de Pool, Lainey Weske, Koben Gregory, Trinity Linville, Braylon Morgan, Amelia Olds, Katelyn Slagle, Avery Sullivan, Turner Dillehay
First Grade
Kendra Adcock, Jaycie Affourtit, Beau Carey, KateLynn Harper, Rylon Rivera, Kylee Whittaker, Melany Barragan-Cesarez, Kylie Brennan, Atziry Garcia-Jimenez, Lena McCall, Mia Mitchell, Ximena Salas, Faith Shepard, Emma Trosclair, Madisyn Affourtit, Sophia Calhoun, Thomas Campbell, Hayes Gulley, Jeremiah Navarro, Noah Satterfield, Everly Weske, Emma-Lynn Barrett, Jacob Chapman, Kadence Muirhead, Sophia Ricketts, Aurorah Williams, Layla Ankenbauer, Jackson German, Tidus Eatherly, Alex Hawks Reynolds, Khrmun Locke, Emmy Sanchez, Noah Scruggs, Jax Sexton
Second Grade: McKenzie Drown, Karson Fisher, Halie Gammon, Raquel Sanchez, Emily Valladares, Braylea Morgan, Trentin Dennis, Cam Bullock, Brady Delaney, Aiden Dorris, Daksh Patel, Layne Pilewicz, Morgan West, Noah Draper, Tayden Harper, Dakota Long, Corbin McDaniel, Liliana Salas, Lucero Salas, Kealy Sanders, Nicolas Tillman
Third Grade
Allie Anderson, Kayson Brennan, Kinsley Calhoun, Rowan Frizzell, Jackson Gray, Grenci Patel, Brentson White, Kinzley Bergdorf, Matthew Chambers, Kaiden Nelson, Aiden Ring, Aliyah Sanders, Jacksyn Shatswell, Ke’Mora Sides, Khloe Cunningham, Jane McCall, Leresa Scott, Alyssa Sullivan, Brylee Stovall, Diezel Bilbrey, Jackson Booker, Mallory Dies, Krysten Fuchs, Khloe Jewell, William Shepard, Marin Arkle, Jackson Carey, Levi Gilbreth, Mollie Holder, Hadley White
Fourth Grade
Cooper Batey, Isabella Brewster, Julie Juarez, Melissa Mendoza, Bryson Morgan, Addysyn Spangler, Sophia Waterhouse, Madilyn Wills, Audrey Barton, Madyson Carmen, Heath Gulley, Samara Herrington, Kembrey Lee, Max Morton, Donovan Pickett, Madeline Wilson, Ava Cothron, Eli Fisher, Grayson Perkins, Johnny Russell, Jose Sanchez, Mackenzi Shahan, Belicia Timberlake, Isabella Timberlake, Alan Arruebarrena, James Chambers, Nathan Knight, Charlie Sanders, James Shepard, Maxwell Linne, Madilyn Pilewicz, Caitlin Dixon, Audrey Fowler, Melvin Marshall, Colton Moore, Evan Motley-Horton, Allin Raines, Grace Shepard, Jude Williams
Fifth Grade
Alex Badru, Drew Carman, Christian Coble, Valla Holler, Marley Watkins, Madison West, Ivory Durham, Wyatt Maasen, Avalina Prevett, Isaiah Rotella, Brissa Chambers, Sam Daniel Dickerson, Jayden Giese, Katelyn Hutchison, Alexis Blair, Allison Blair, William Eicher, Triton Montoya
