Trousdale County Elementary School will be holding an Open House next week to welcome students before the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Parents and students are invited to the elementary school on Tuesday, July 27 and Wednesday, July 28 from 6-7 p.m. each night. Tuesday will be for grades K-2 and Wednesday for grades 3-5.
“Students can come out and meet their teachers, parents can drop off supplies and ask any questions,” TCES Principal Demetrice Badru said when making the announcement during the July 15 School Board meeting. “You will find out your teacher that night.
“We want this to be a positive experience for our students. With everything that has gone on, I hope everyone will make this as positive as it can be. This is going to be a fantastic year!”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.