Trousdale County’s Budget & Finance Committee voted to move forward with wage increases for the Ambulance Service Monday evening.
A similar request from the Sheriff’s Department was deferred until a called March meeting to allow the sheriff to come up with an exact cost.
At a Feb. 3 meeting, committee members had requested that Sheriff Ray Russell and EMS Director Matt Batey come up with specific figures for implementing the results of a wage study commissioned last year by the county. The wage study recommended general increases of $12,882 and $23,797 in the EMA and sheriff’s departments respectively, but commissioners had requested specific amounts by position and how Trousdale compared to surrounding counties.
Based on figures presented by Batey during Monday’s meeting, Trousdale County paramedics make $14.96 per hour, with EMTs making $12.96. The average salaries for those positions, including required overtime, are $50,870 and $44,064 respectively.
By comparison, Trousdale was competitive with Wilson, Macon and Smith but lagging well behind Sumner County. Wilson is looking into raising its pay by a substantial amount as well, according to media reports.
“What I want to see happen is that we make these jobs competitive so we can hire people right now,” Commissioner Ken Buckmaster said. “I don’t want to keep putting it off; we’ve put it off about four months now.”
The wage study called for roughly a 50 cent per hour increase for EMA, but Batey said he did not know how effective it would be.
“I don’t see how that’s going to stop the bleed, in my mind,” chairman Dwight Jewell agreed.
Asked what we would like, Batey stated a minimum increase of $1 per hour.
“You can easily drive to Sumner or Wilson County and make considerably more. I’m not saying we need to compete with them, but we can be much more competitive than we are right now,” he said.
Committee members ultimately voted to recommend a $1.04 per hour increase, to take effect at the start of the next pay period.
“I agree with Mr. Buckmaster. We’ve got to do something pretty quick, or we’re going to be in a crisis mode,” Bill Fergusson added.
The full Commission must approve such a request, so the soonest a pay increase could begin is March 10, County Mayor Stephen Chambers said.
Sheriff Russell said a $1 increase would not help his staffing problems at all, saying he would request commissioners approve a $2 per hour increase for his patrol deputies and the wage study’s recommendations for other staff.
“If we don’t, some of them would get a 13-cent raise,” Russell said of the deputies, which he said start at $17.50 per hour and move to $18.50 after attending the academy to receive their certifications. “The majority of my people who are leaving are going to Lebanon and Gallatin… to the higher-paying jobs.”
Russell added that Wilson County, Lebanon and Sumner County were doing pay studies to look at raises for its staff.
The Budget & Finance Committee has scheduled a called meeting for Thursday, March 17 at 6 p.m. to hear specific numbers from the sheriff.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
