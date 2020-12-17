Hartsville’s Volunteer Fire Department held its annual awards ceremony last week. Outstanding Firefighters of the Year awards were based on years of service. 5 Years-less: James Buckmaster, 6-10 years: Lieutenant Scott Olds, 10-20 years: Assistant Chief Danny Sullins. Firefighter of the Year for overall attendance went to Assistant Chief Ken Buckmaster. Pictured are the award winners and Fire Chief Jay Woodard.