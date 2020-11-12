Trousdale County Youth Football won the league championship Saturday in the flag football division.
Players are: Ashton Adams, Landon Buckmaster, Turner Dillehay, Nate Dillehay, SJ Dunn, Luke Gammons, Alex Gregory, Kollin Payne, Eldon Presley, Noah Scruggs, Carter Sleeper, Chance Sleeper, Nolan Sweat, Duane Taylor, Brayden White, Marco Wright, Billy Garrett, Kendrick Dix and Hayden White.
Cheerleaders are: Kambri Mungle, Kenna Calvert, Layla Rodgers, Ryleigh Vetetoe, Emma-Lynn Barrett, Kennedy Moore, Miheyla Dunn, Miracle Burnley, Kyleigh Moore, Niyah Banks, Kora Butler, Aubrey Harris, Aurorah Williams and Emmy McDaniels.
