Trousdale County football coach Blake Satterfield has announced the Yellow Jackets’ schedule for the 2021 season.
The Jackets will open at Friendship on Aug. 20, followed by a home game with Upperman. The first region game will be at East Robertson on Sept. 3.
The balance of the schedule will be Sept. 10 at Macon County, Sept. 17 at Westmoreland, Sept. 24 at home vs. Smith County, Oct. 1 at home vs. Harpeth, Oct. 8 at home vs. Gordonsville, Oct. 15 at Whites Creek and Oct. 29 at home vs. Watertown.
Dyer takes Smith Co. job: Trousdale assistant Matt Dyer has been named the new head coach at Smith County, the school from which he graduated in 2005.
“SCHS is excited to announce that Matt Dyer has been selected as the head football coach of the Smith County Owls! Coach Dyer is an SCHS graduate, and we are proud to welcome him back to his alma mater,” the school announced in a press statement.
Dyer’s father Pat coached the Owls from 1990-94.
Dyer spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach at Trousdale County after previously working at Macon County from 2009-17.
