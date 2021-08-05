Football fans got their first look at the 2021 Trousdale County team last week as the Yellow Jackets hosted Monterey on July 30 for a scrimmage.
Both teams’ defenses outperformed the offenses early on in the format, which opened with each team running seven plays before trading possessions. Trousdale’s first-team offense scored a pair of touchdowns, with Keenan Burnley breaking a long run down the visitors’ sideline for the first score. Later, Kobyn Calhoun fired a short pass to Bryson Claiborne, who broke through tackles and raced for a score.
The lack of a passing game hampered Trousdale’s offense last year but Calhoun, a sophomore, completed a number of passes, including one deep ball to Garrett Rieger.
The teams then moved into goal-to-go situations from the 10, with Burnley running for a pair of scores and throwing a pass to his brother Kane for another score.
Jackets coach Blake Satterfield said he was pleased with the team’s performance but noted a number of areas to work on.
“Defensively I thought we could have pursued to the ball a lot better. We’ve got to tackle better and wrap up when we tackle,” Satterfield said. “We’ve got to get our checks in and know what to do.”
On offense, Satterfield noted three fumbles. None were lost, but the offense’s momentum was slowed each time.
“You go back to the last two seasons, if we don’t fumble the ball we’re undefeated. That’s been a big topic for us in the offseason: hang onto the ball… Those are things that’ll get you beat in a ballgame: tackles and ball security.”
Monterey’s lone score came on a fourth-and-goal pass play as a Jacket defender got out of position.
“That came on a fade route on fourth and about 13. We can’t have that in a game situation; we talked about that,” Satterfield said.
Satterfield praised Keenan Burnley’s play at quarterback in the goal-line situations.
“That’s a package we got in and I wanted to experiment with; I think it panned out pretty well,” the coach said.
Calhoun also drew praise for playing within the offensive system and not trying to do too much. Satterfield also complimented the offensive line, singling out strong performances by Lucas Scruggs, Jess Holder, Rob Atwood, Carsey West and Jon Brandon.
“All those guys did a decent job. We’ve been blocking a lot of dummies in practice.”
Trousdale County is scheduled to scrimmage this Friday against Lake County at Bethel College in McKenzie, then is scheduled to host Shelbyville in the Tobacco Bowl Jamboree on Aug. 13. The Jackets will open the 2021 season on Aug. 20 at Friendship Christian for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
