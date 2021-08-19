For the third time in as many years, Trousdale County will open its football season with a matchup against former region rival Friendship Christian.
Kickoff at Pirtle Field will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Commanders will look to move the ball through the air with a new quarterback as junior Garrett Weekly (6-0, 170) will show off his arm. Weekly was an all-state defensive back at King’s Academy last year and was also that team’s backup quarterback.
The top receivers for the Commanders will be junior J.J. Pruneau (5-10, 185), junior Chase Eakes (5-9, 155) and sophomore Josh Pippin (6-2, 170).
But the best player for coach John McNeal might be senior and four-year starter Noah Tidwell (6-1, 245). He was an all-region selection in 2020 and will see action both on the offensive line and at linebacker.
Trousdale County and Friendship will be meeting for the 33rd time, with the Jackets leading the series 23-9.
Last year in Hartsville, the Jackets trailed 3-0 at the half on a rain-soaked night, took a 7-3 lead but ultimately fell 10-7. In that game the Jackets lost two fumbles and had a player come up injured on what would have been a touchdown run.
In the last four years, each team has won twice on their opponent’s home field.
The game can be heard live on WTNK 93.5-FM / 1090-AM and streamed on funradiotn.com. Live scoring updates will also be available on The Vidette’s Facebook page.
